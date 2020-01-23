CAPK Head Start/State Child Development is inviting members of the community to be special guest readers to preschoolers at one of their local Head Start Child Development Centers.
Opportunities to read will take place March 2 through March. 6. Those who volunteer to read will be invited to attend their Read Across America reception on March 6 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The reception will be at the ballroom at Four Points by Sheraton Bakersfield located at 5101 California Ave., according to a news release.
Donations of books for children up to 5 years old are appreciated by CAPK. To reserve a guest reader spot, email Carolyn Coffey, Education Coordinator, at reading@capk.org or call 336-5236 extension 2526 by March 2, according to the release.
