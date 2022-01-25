CAPK invites community to take part in Earned Income Tax Credit event

The Community Action Partnership of Kern’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is celebrating Virtual Earned Income Tax Credit Day at 10 a.m. Friday.
CAPK and event partners United Way of Kern County and the Internal Revenue Service are inviting the community to take part in the virtual event intended to share potentially valuable information.
The EITC is a state and federal tax credit program that helps low-income workers claim their full tax return and gives them the opportunity to build their economic strength. Recipients have used EITC to secure reliable vehicles for work and afford housing for themselves and their families. Friday’s meetings will include the stories from EITC recipients, as well as volunteers and staff from CAPK’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, which helps taxpayers collect EITC credits.
The information will be available via a Zoom call here: https://bit.ly/virtualEITCday. For more information, contact James Burger, CAPK outreach and advocacy coordinator at jburger@capk.org or 661-331-6976.