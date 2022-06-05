CAPK hopes to build outreach to homeless with safe campsite

From her M Street Navigation Center vantage point inside Kern County’s newest campsite, Laurie Hughey watched for several weeks as a homeless man dutifully swept the portion of the sidewalk where he sleeps, next to Weill Park, which is occasionally used as an unofficial campsite.
As tents, restrooms and sanitation stations went up just behind the shelter on a seldom-used avenue, the man’s curiosity grew, his approach to the site more confident.
This past week, Hughey, program manager for the Community Action Partnership of Kern, began dialogue with the man, who took care of his own “campsite” but had never engaged with the center.
Hughey viewed that day’s conversation as a promising sign, not only for her constant efforts to engage in the community CAPK tries to serve, but also for the prospects of CAPK’s latest program.
“And that’s the hope,” said James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator for CAPK, “is that those little steps ... .”
Experts who work with the homeless community noted it can take anywhere from 14 to 17 “meaningful engagements” to build the trust and relationship that help an individual experiencing homelessness feel comfortable enough to reach out for assistance.
Hughey and company are hoping that by providing a secure living space, known as a safe camping site, just outside CAPK’s brick-and-mortar center at 2900 M St. — without the confines of a 7:30 a.m. wake-up call for shelter residents, the 10 p.m. lights-out curfew and most of the rules shelter residents have to follow — more people will feel comfortable engaging with the center’s services.
Recognizing a need
The genesis for CAPK’s outdoor effort came from the culmination of a legal ruling, a county ordinance and the fact that similar programs have shown efficacy in other areas.
In December 2019, the Supreme Court upheld a previous 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that essentially found it was unconstitutional for a local government to punish a homeless individual for an outdoor encampment if there was no suitable alternative.
In November 2021, the Kern County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed an ordinance banning such encampments in many public areas, a move made in concert with the addition of $8.3 million in federal funds to expand homeless outreach programs. That’s part of what spurred the county to reach out to CAPK with ways to create safe alternatives for homeless individuals, according to Amanda Ruiz, senior fiscal and policy analyst for Kern County.
"(San Luis Obispo County) has safe parking, we looked at a lot of different safe-camping projects in L.A. and Sacramento," Ruiz said. "We looked at a lot of different areas and of course incorporated some of those ideas, but tailored it to Kern County. Each community is different and unique."
As the county’s lead anti-poverty agency, CAPK was a natural choice for a three-year, $3 million pilot program that would create a lot with tents, fencing and around-the-clock security where homeless individuals who didn’t want to stay in a shelter could have a safe place to sleep at night.
CAPK is also planning to have a secure lot for safe parking next door, where people can safely leave their car overnight, too. And the area provides a centralized outreach point for a population that’s inherently difficult to engage for a number of reasons.
“So the issue with the safe camping and safe parking is that there are people who, for whatever reason, they do not want to go to the shelter ... but they may want to get access to services,” said Jim Wheeler, executive director of Flood Ministries, who described Flood as an organization that gets individuals living on the street ready to go into the shelter.
“This is a great solution by allowing people to go and they can camp outside the navigation center,” he added, “but they can get access to the restrooms and to the showers and have food, and then we work with them.”
What’s being offered
In addition to a tent, a sleeping bag and safety, the campsite is able to provide a number of services thanks to CAPK’s partnerships, Hughey said, mentioning Flood, as well as Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Kern Medical and Kern County Animal Services as other partners expected to be involved.
Flood Ministries plans to bring a coffee cart in the morning to offer hot beverages, doughnuts and fellowship, she said, in addition to the three brown-bag meals that will be provided to campers.
“Because we want them to feel as though this is their community and they are a part of the bigger community, so we'll have the church engagement as well,” Hughey said, referring to Flood’s outreach.
While those in the safe camping areas will be screened for weapons and drugs will be confiscated if found, campers will not face tight scrutiny for illicit drug activity, she said. However, if someone has a desire for information about treatment options, there will be people around who can help.
There are spaces for 42 tents, with each tent having an adjacent spot for campers’ possessions, in the current pilot site, according to organizers.
While the navigation center has space for 150, and intakes about 10 to 12 clients per day, typically about one-third choose not to stay, and the center currently has about 50 open spots.
Hughey said she hoped that about a quarter of the tents would be occupied on the first night the site's open, June 13, and that that number will grow through word of mouth in the community.
Wheeler, who has extensive experience working locally with the target population for the project, was very optimistic about its potential, as well as for the opportunity to try something new that he thought could make a difference.
“I think, you know, if you always do what you’ve always done, then you always get what you’ve always got,” Wheeler said, “and we need to be creative in addressing — especially a group of people who, I don’t like the term, but they’re service- or shelter-resistant. And so this is a solution. It’s an opportunity to think outside the box and add another tool in our toolbox to help people get off the street.”