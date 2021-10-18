CAPK holding vaccine clinics throughout Kern

Community Action Partnership of Kern is hosting community coronavirus vaccine clinics throughout Kern County over the next several weeks.
The clinics will be held at CAPK’s early childhood education centers. The times and locations of the events are listed below.
Wednesday: 2 to 4:30 p.m., Primeros Pasos, 1111 Bush St., Arvin. The second clinic for follow-up vaccinations will be held Nov. 10.
Oct. 26: 1 to 4 p.m., Pete H. Parra Child Development Center, 1825 Feliz Drive, Bakersfield. A second clinic will be held Nov. 16.
Nov. 1: 1 to 4 p.m., Shafter Department of Human Services, 115 Central Valley Hwy., Shafter.
“Vaccinations are a critical tool in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and CAPK is urging members of our communities to take advantage of these opportunities to help reduce serious illness and death from this deadly virus,” the organization said in a news release.