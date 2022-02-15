CAPK gets help from B of A to fight hunger in Kern County

Bank of America inspired its employees to get COVID-19 booster shots earlier this year by letting them know each shot would help fight hunger.
It seems to have worked.
On Tuesday, B of A announced a $25,000 donation — part of a much larger donation valleywide — which will help the nonprofit Community Action Partnership of Kern provide 167,000 meals to address food insecurity in the region.
According to Feeding America, Kern County has a 20.7 percent child food insecurity rate. That stands in stark contrast to the state's significantly lower child food insecurity rate of 13.6 percent.
"As the pandemic continues to impact Kern County, hunger relief organizations are experiencing increased demand and higher costs to meet the needs of individuals and families," Bank of America Bakersfield President Karen Zuber stated in a news release.
"Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering," she said, "which is why we are investing in the health, safety and well-being of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity."
As its first initiative in the new year, the company announced to its employees that it would make a $100 donation to local hunger-relief organizations for each employee in Kern County who received a COVID-19 booster shot by the end of January.
At a news conference held Tuesday at CAPK's food bank in Bakersfield, the nonprofit's CEO, Jeremy Tobias, said CAPK is honored to have Bank of America in their corner as they strive to expand the impact of the food bank.
In a news release, Tobias was quoted as saying CAPK is "constantly working to build new partnerships and services that will feed more people and help them overcome the debilitating social, economic and educational effects of hunger.
"This strong support from Bank of America brings us closer to that goal," he said.
CAPK operates Kern County’s central emergency and hunger-relief food-distribution hub — the CAPK Food Bank, in southeast Bakersfield.
The nonprofit partners with a network of more than 150 organizations to distribute tens of millions of pounds of food to every corner of Kern County, James Burger, CAPK's outreach and advocacy coordinator, said in an email.
In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, the CAPK Food Bank distributed 33 million pounds of food, Burger said. However the need for assistance remains much higher than it was just four years ago.
That's why CAPK is working to triple the size of its 20,000-square-foot facility to 60,000 square feet.