CAPK announces $1M from state budget to help Friendship House

A 70-year-old safe space for kids to play and community members to gather in southeast Bakersfield got a huge boost to its fundraising campaign for facility upgrades Friday.
Specifically, the Community Action Partnership of Kern received the whole amount.
Over the past several months, CAPK CEO Jeremy Tobias has been working on an effort to bring $1 million to the Friendship House Community Center.
The facility has stood for generations as a place where residents can gather, play and receive services, Tobias noted, but in May, Lois Hannible, program manager for CAPK, asked for the community’s help to raise the money needed for fencing and lighting.
“This will allow for increased security, as well as for additional activities to take place here at the center,” she said Friday, “which will include evening activities that will consist of AYSO soccer games and practices, as well as after-school kickball and baseball games and community gatherings and events.”
With the recent passage of the state budget, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, secured funding to address those needs in a “member request,” he said, to the delight of about two dozen local elementary school students who were there to join in CAPK’s celebration.
“I'm very excited to play in the new field because now I feel more comfortable playing because of the new fencing,” said 13-year-old Donovan King, who said he’s been going to the Friendship House since October 2020. “And I'm excited to play soccer, kickball and football and I hope that the community can utilize it as much as we do.”
Donovan also noted the lighting will be particularly helpful for him and his friends, before thanking the community for “keeping us safe.”
Salas noted growing up in Bakersfield and recognizing the need for more opportunities and that there’s more work to be done. He was happy to deliver some help to the area on behalf of the governor and the Legislature.
The line-item request was a result of his relationships in Sacramento, he said, adding that Bakersfield did very well in terms of funding from the state budget and alluding to more announcements expected in coming months.
“We have a real need here and in the Central Valley, we have a real need right here in southeast Bakersfield,” he added, “and so we wanted to make sure that those dollars were being reinvested in communities where they’re going to make the biggest impact.”