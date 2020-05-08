Hearing "Pomp and Circumstance" at graduation is a rite of passage for students, a time to say goodbye to one chapter of their life and move to the mysteries of what's next.
When Daniel Meza, a senior at Shafter High School, heard that momentous march Friday morning, he became emotional. He always pictured being surrounded by friends, dressed in graduation regalia, celebrating the end of high school.
He never thought he'd instead be walking down 20th Street in downtown Bakersfield to pick up his cap and gown during a pandemic that's threatening to take away the walk across stage.
"I want to cry," Meza said, holding his navy-colored cap and gown. "I was so involved with school ... and the fact that I didn't get to end strong, it bums me out."
It was a bittersweet moment for Shafter seniors and several administrators and teachers Friday morning. They never pictured the school year ending with everyone quarantined inside, let alone not knowing if a graduation ceremony to celebrate their achievements would be possible.
But staff members tried to do their best to put a smile on their students' faces Friday.
As families drove by to pick up graduation attire at the Jostens store, faculty and administrators cheered and waved signs that read "You are delightful" and "Live your dreams."
The Fox Theater even displayed a message for grads: "Shafter High School Class of 2020 You are loved."
Seniors could even walk past adoring cheers from teachers as "Pomp and Circumstance" played.
"Oh, that's nice," said Graciela Martinez, the mother and aunt of two Shafter seniors, when she heard the eternal commencement song. "It's sad that they're not able (to have a normal year), but this is still a good moment. ... It's like a graduation."
"All of us who come together, whether it’s in regular or traditional times, or what we do now ... this is the Shafter family, this is what we do," said Principal Russell Shipley.
Some students even took the opportunity to dress up and take photos with teachers for possibly the last time.
"It feels good," said Sydnie Colvard as she got dressed in her cap and gown.
Her friend, Madison Broadfoot, echoed her sentiment. "It feels like I've made it. I achieved the goal I worked for for so many years."
Around 384 Shafter seniors are expected to graduate this year.
John Hatten of Jostens said 17 Kern High School District schools have held pickups at the store so far, and support has been in full force for students. With a senior at home who's also missing out on those final celebrations, this year has shown Hatten, and hopefully others, just how important graduations are.
Later in the day, students from Golden Valley High School got a warm welcome of their own. Though pickup was mainly limited to drive-thru, teachers and administrators enjoyed catching a glimpse of their graduating seniors.
Golden Valley Principal Paul Helman said it's been surreal not hearing the usual chatter among students in hallways and seeing them daily, even admitting it's been lonely.
Just over 600 students are expected to graduate from Golden Valley this year, and though they're not finishing the year as anticipated, Helman said he and his staff are trying to stay positive.
As Alexis Hernandez and Mikaela Winston picked up their graduation attire, they couldn't help but think about everything they've missed out on the past few weeks: no prom, no senior trip to the Bahamas, and no final goodbyes.
"It makes me sad seeing my teachers because I miss them," said Hernandez. "We didn't expect to be away from them this long."
Winston added that seeing Golden Valley balloons and decorations when she drove down 20th Street were enough to make her cry. Holding her cap and gown made more emotions flood her all at once.
"It still feels like an accomplishment ... even if we never got that final goodbye."
(1) comment
It is an amazing article to write about high school celebrations when almost all the amendments to the Bill of Rights have been suspended and when the economy is in the worst shambles in the entire history of America. It is so surreal. One wonders what they are celebrating since their future is bleaker than ever before and definitely bleaker than in their entire life. Maybe ignorance can be bliss
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.