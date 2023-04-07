Canyon Hills Church to celebrate Easter with multiple services

Canyon Hills Assembly of God invites the Bakersfield community to special Easter services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Easter Sunday begins with a sunrise service at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. This is a community gathering filled with worship and a devotional remembering Jesus' victory from the grave.
Easter Sunday service will take place at 9:30 a.m. in the Canyon Hills Sanctuary, 7001 Auburn St. Guests will enjoy a beautiful service with worship and an Easter message from pastor Wendell Vinson.
Following service, free coffee and doughnuts will be available along with photo booths for families to commemorate the day. Children ages 2-12 are invited to join the free egg hunt happening in the tent at the Summit at 11:30 a.m. Special events are planned in Champions Club for families of children or adults with special needs.
Nikki Schorr, communications director at Canyon Hills, said, "If you could use some good news this Easter season, we invite you to join us at Canyon Hills as we celebrate with anticipation the Good News and new life found through Jesus Christ."
— Canyon Hills Assembly of God news release