Canyon Hills Church to celebrate Easter with multiple services

sunrise2023

The Canyon Hills Worship Band plays for parishioners during last year's Easter Sunday sunrise service at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian, File

Canyon Hills Assembly of God invites the Bakersfield community to special Easter services to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter Sunday begins with a sunrise service at 6 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Road. This is a community gathering filled with worship and a devotional remembering Jesus' victory from the grave.

