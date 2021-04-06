Canvassers to stress the importance of COVID-19 vaccine in southeast Bakersfield, to African American community

A coalition of community organizations and leaders are uniting on Wednesday to kick off a canvassing project in Southeast Bakersfield to encourage African Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Data indicates that less than 3 percent of African Americans in Kern County have received the vaccine.
It begins at 3:30 p.m. at the People’s Missionary Baptist Church. The MLK CommUnity Initiative, Supervisor Leticia Perez, Councilman Eric Arias, Dr. V.K. Jones and the United Against Covid Coalition will be walking door-to-door to spread awareness of the importance of receiving the vaccination, according to a news release from Kern County.
"It is no secret that the African American community has been disproportionally affected by this deadly virus," Arleana Waller, with the MLK CommUnity Initiative, said in a statement. "It is our responsibility to uplift those most at risk and ensure adequate resources are given to this already struggling community. We will continue to work hard until every resident of this community is vaccinated."
The vaccine is becoming increasingly available to Kern residents, and canvassers want to make sure that the Southeast Bakersfield community knows about this and is able to get access to the vaccine. They will also let residents know about an upcoming event on Sunday, Apr. 11 at People’s Missionary Baptist Church, where 1,000 Southeast Bakersfield residents will be able to receive the vaccine.