Candles sought for Operation Lights of Thanks

Deceased veterans will be honored Tuesday during Operation Lights of Thanks at Historic Union Cemetery, 730 E. Potomac Ave.
The fourth annual candle lighting at 3:30 p.m. is to honor thousands of veterans buried there.
Candle donations are needed by Monday so they may be placed on the headstones of all who served in the military. Call 487-0350 for information.
