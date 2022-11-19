 Skip to main content
Candles sought for Operation Lights of Thanks

A number of dignitaries listen to a variety of speakers at a Memorial Day ceremony at Historic Union Cemetery.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Deceased veterans will be honored Tuesday during Operation Lights of Thanks at Historic Union Cemetery, 730 E. Potomac Ave.

The fourth annual candle lighting at 3:30 p.m. is to honor thousands of veterans buried there.

