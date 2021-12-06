You have permission to edit this article.
Candlelight vigil to support, share resources for addicts, crime victims

Be Finally Free is holding its annual Light a Candle for a Loved One event 6 p.m. Jan. 27 in The Park at River Walk, which is meant as a chance for people to remember those lost to addiction and drug-related crimes, celebrate those in recovery and encourage those still fighting addiction, according to organizers.

 Courtesy of Be Finally Free

Be Finally Free is hosting a candlelight event at 6 p.m. Jan. 27, in The Park at River Walk at 11200 Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.

The event provides an opportunity for addicts, their families and anyone who has lost a loved one to addiction or addiction-related crime to learn about community resources, hear personal stories of how addiction has impacted families and receive encouragement and support, according to a news release from event organizers.

Luminaries and signs to honor loved ones are available for purchase. They must be ordered no later than Dec. 27.

Be Finally Free is a local nonprofit seeking to “restore and equip those impacted by crime, incarceration, and poverty by providing education, instilling life skills and giving hope to overcome circumstances,” the news release added.

