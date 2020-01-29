Dignity Health Sports Complex, located at 3101 Gilmore Ave., will hold a candlelight vigil Friday for Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers star who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California.
The vigil is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., according to a spokesperson at the complex. Fans in attendance can wear Lakers colors — purple and gold — or Bryant jerseys if they choose.
The 41-year-old Bryant, who starred 20 years in Los Angeles for arguably the NBA’s most storied franchise, died Sunday morning after his helicopter crashed into the Calabasas hillside. Eight others onboard died as well, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter GiGi and pilot Ara Zobayan.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.