Candidates in 3rd District supervisor race watching, waiting for results

Kern High School District trustee Jeff Flores is also a candidate for the 3rd District Board of Supervisors — and on Wednesday, he said he was "running on fumes."
Election Day was a long day (and night) for most of those running, and Flores was feeling it Wednesday. But he was also feeling good.
"I like my position so far," he said. "I hope to maintain my spot and advance to the general (election) in November."
For the moment, Flores' "spot" is first place in a three-way race with retired assistant chief with the California Highway Patrol Brian Smith, and former head of the Bakersfield Homeless Center, Louis Gill, running second and third, respectively.
The 3rd District seat represents much of northeast, northwest and southwest Bakersfield.
Flores is ahead in the race, but no one candidate is a runaway.
As of 12:53 a.m. Wednesday, with thousands of mail-in votes and virtually all in-person votes tabulated countywide, the Kern County Election Results website showed Flores with 2,568 votes, or 38.74 percent, Smith with 2,264 votes, or 34.16 percent, and Gill with 1,796 votes, or 27.1 percent.
Each of the three are vying to succeed 3rd District Supervisor Mike Maggard, who announced in January he wouldn't seek a fifth term in office after 30 years in public service.
Flores, Maggard's chief of staff, has been involved in elections many times, both in helping others campaign and in running himself. And sometimes it takes weeks to get the final results.
Smith, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps before he made a career in law enforcement, could not be reached Wednesday, but on Tuesday he told the Californian he was proud of the hard work his team had put into the campaign.
Gill, who also is former CEO of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, said lots of votes remain to be counted, and he'll be watching and waiting for those results.
Because it appears no candidate will receive more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two vote-getters will likely advance to the Nov. 8 midterm election for a final determination.
"We're going to wait and see exactly what happened Tuesday," Gill said.
There's little doubt Flores and Smith will be doing the same.