Candidates color outside partisan lines in purple district

Don’t ever let anyone tell you your vote doesn’t count. Especially if you live in the 22nd Congressional District in 2022.
There are 435 House seats up for grabs during a midterm election, and with the Democratic Party holding onto a 13-seat lead, every race counts. Every vote counts.
But when the last two races in an area have been decided by a total of less than one percentage point, combined, the adage is especially true.
In 2012, Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford, left the Assembly for a successful run in the 21st Congressional District, which had recently been redrawn from the 2010 Census, winning by 15.6 percent over his Democratic challenger — a feat he accomplished in identical fashion in 2014. In 2016, the margin shrank to still comfortable, but slightly less so 13.4 percent.
And then the race got real.
In 2018, TJ Cox flipped the script and claimed an upset victory by 862 votes, a 0.4 percent difference — which he promptly lost back to Valadao by almost the same margin in 2020 (0.45 percent).
But that’s all history now.
Now, thanks to the 2020 Census and redistricting, there’s a redrawn 22nd Congressional District for Kern voters to consider, which favors Democratic voters in its registration numbers by just over 17 percent, 43.12 to 26.05.
The change represents a real challenge for the 45-year-old Valadao — and an opportunity for his biggest challenger, Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield. Salas, 45, actually won his first Assembly race in 2012 by taking the seat Valadao left for his congressional run.
However as both candidates know well, the real number that seems to matter in the Central Valley is 23 — as in the percent of voters who are registered as No Party Preference, a number more than significant enough to swing the race in either direction.
This fact is not lost on Salas. He made multiple mentions of a 2017 vote against the SB 1 gas-tax hike in a recent interview with The Californian. Gasoline prices and in-state oil production have become wedge issues for discussion in a state that regularly leads the nation in the cost of fuel per gallon.
“It's about making a difference and making a real difference for families born and raised here in the valley, and it's really about delivery,” Salas said, mentioning a number of programs he helped bring to Kern from Sacramento, including millions for the Valley Fever Institute, COVID-19 support and legislation that helped save Kern Medical, by creating a hospital authority. “I think that's what I can do for the congressional district.”
However, as someone who has to legislate in the House as a member of the minority party and an experienced Central Valley politician in his own right, the dynamic is definitely not lost on Valadao, either.
“I have to get Democrats to vote for me to be successful in the campaign and in the election,” Valadao said. “And so, to be able to continue that work requires (that) I continue to also work across the aisle to solve problems, and it's just the reality of the situation.”
If he had any doubts as to whether every vote matters, one in particular, his Jan. 13, 2021, vote in favor of then-President Donald Trump’s impeachment, essentially inspired two candidates from his own party to run against him.
Chris Mathys, a former Fresno City Councilman, rancher and principal of Oro Financial who’s also running as a Republican in the 22nd, said that vote was a primary driver of his campaign, and that he would be proud to have Trump’s endorsement.
“I can sum it up with love for God, family and country in that order,” Mathys said, in explaining his impetus for running. Mathys, an Army veteran who served in Panama, considered Valadao’s vote against Trump as “a betrayal of our values and the values he promised to represent.”
Adam Medeiros, a Hanford salon owner and member of the Kings County Board of Education, mentioned Valadao’s votes of support for DACA, the Dream and Promise Act, as one of the reasons he was running, as well as the vote against Trump.
“I didn't feel we were getting that type of representation of somebody who actually has seen what a great country we have that has offered so many immigrants opportunities,” Medeiros said, before adding, “I really felt that that's what motivated me to get in and, of course, (Valadao) voting to impeach Donald Trump, and a couple of his DACA votes, you know, kind of spurred me to go that way also.”
In reflecting on the vote in an interview this week with The Californian, Valadao said he stood by his potentially fateful January decision, despite the difficulties it might have caused with conservative voters in the Central Valley.
“Is it a vote that was a tough vote and I still consider one of the toughest votes ever? Yes. Absolutely,” he said. “Is it something that … what I've seen of all the court cases, of all the arrests, of all the things that I’ve seen going on here in Washington with the public information that we know — I mean, it still looks to me like it was the right vote. But when we look back in history at some point, we’ll obviously know more and we'll see how that plays out.”
On June 7, voters will get a chance to once again see just how much every vote counts.