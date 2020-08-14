Races for seats on the Bakersfield City Council are set for November, with two incumbents running unopposed.
Both Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales and Ward 5 Councilman Bruce Freeman will not face competition in the upcoming election. Both Gonzales and Freeman are running for their second terms in office.
Gonzales said he viewed the fact that nobody had stepped up to run against him as a sign that he has been doing a good job representing the ward.
“That for me indicates that I’m doing an OK job at reaching out to the various different stakeholders, and being responsive to the variety of needs all throughout the ward,” he said. “(Ward 2) is very diverse. And I’m very proud to represent such a diversity of needs.”
He said he planned in his second term to focus on homelessness and issues such as chronic nuisance properties that are prominent in Ward 2, along with fully implementing the Measure N expenditures to benefit the community.
Former developer Freeman, who helped bring into reality communities and properties he now represents such as Seven Oaks and The Marketplace, has spent his time on the council advocating for business-friendly policies for the city. He said he hoped to focus on streamlining the process to get businesses up and running while supporting public safety, decreasing homelessness, and improving the brand of the city.
"We cannot let all the 'noise,' the 'critics' and the 'can't do' voices so prevalent everywhere distract us from taking steps every day to move the community forward," he wrote in a text.
Freeman has not served a full term as councilman, having taken over in 2017 after Councilman Jeff Tkac died while in office.
The Ward 6 election will see four candidates attempt to succeed Councilwoman Jacquie Sullivan, who is stepping down after 25 years in office.
Patty Gray, who owns DreamMaker Bath & Kitchen with her husband, has leaned on her experience as a business owner in her attempt to replace Sullivan. In a statement announcing her candidacy, she said she knows the challenges small businesses face and wants to help get Bakersfield back to work.
Pastor and community activist Gregory Tatum, who also ran for mayor earlier this year, is also on the ballot for Ward 6. He said he hoped his experience working with those who had addiction problems along with gang members would help him if he won the election. He added that homelessness, particularly homelessness among veterans, and crime were his top priorities as a candidate.
Urgent care medical assistant Jesse Quijada is also running for the Ward 6 seat. He announced his candidacy in July, saying he wanted to restore transparency and integrity to the local government.
Titus Stevens, a comedian and actor who previously worked as a technician for AT&T, rounds out the list of candidates running for Ward 6. He said he decided to run for public office in response to the protests that swept the nation in the wake of George Floyd’s death. He is running to maintain police funding and increase security for local neighborhoods.
The Ward 1 special election to replace outgoing Councilman Willie Rivera will see Eric Arias take on Gilberto De La Torre.
Arias is a field representative for state Assemblyman Rudy Salas. He grew up in Ward 1 and has said he is running because he wants to give back to the community. In his experience working for Salas as well as Supervisor Leticia Perez, he said he has helped organize community events.
De La Torre did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has previously run for the Ward 1 seat as well as mayor.
