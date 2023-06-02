It is recommended that most women receive their first mammogram at age 40, and Brenda Corona was no exception.
It was last fall. She had no symptoms. And Corona was still young, so she figured there was little reason to worry.
"I could never imagine when I would go in to get my first mammogram ... I would be diagnosed with breast cancer," she told a gathering of fellow cancer patients, survivors and supporters at the third-annual Cancer Survivors Day Celebration held Friday at Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center in southwest Bakersfield.
Corona was one of three patients and survivors brave enough and generous enough to share their stories with a crowd of friends and strangers.
Bakersfield resident Carrie Johnson was on a mission to Ethiopia in east Africa when she found a lump during a self exam.
"Many people don't know this, but my mom actually died from breast cancer when I was a young girl, so I had a heightened awareness, maybe more so than many of you in the crowd," she said.
She cried herself to sleep a couple of times.
"Then, in Ethiopia of all places, I meet a woman who was from Ventura, Calif. She says, 'My best friend is a doctor in Bakersfield. You want me to see if I can get you hooked up?'"
Back in Bakersfield, she saw the doctor, got the needed scans and biopsy, and went in for the results.
"Johnson," she remembered the doctor telling her, "you've got breast cancer."
"And he said, 'If you were my daughter, I'd want you to go to CBCC.'
"Well, little did I know, this would be my home," Johnson said of the cancer center. "And this would be the place God would nurse me back to health, where he would just stomp on cancer like never before."
Friday's celebration was a chance for patients and survivors to compare notes, share stories, laugh together and sometimes cry together.
Doughnuts and coffee were served in the morning, shaved ice in the afternoon.
Photo booth-style photos were available, and it came as no surprise that CBCC founder and oncologist Dr. Ravi Patel was asked to be in the souvenir photos with patients and survivors.
Someone called him a rock star. Corona called him "the man of the hour."
Once in the morning and again in the afternoon, cancer survivors gathered around the Survivors Fountain of Life for a group photo.
There was a sense of jubilation, a feeling that those who had come face to face with their own mortality had come out on the other side.
Patel has seen the evolution of research and the development of super drugs over his long career.
"Now we have drugs that only go after the bad guys," he told the gathering. "Very intelligent drugs."
"We have an army of more than 290 people behind these doors," he said of CBCC's doctors, nurses, technicians and other staff.
Corona said she has discovered how precious life is.
"Once you live with cancer, it's not the same," she said.
Priorities change. Beauty is seen in the everyday. Life is joy, and your choices become almost holy.
"Choose to be your best self," she said.
There is always a light to be found in the darkness, she added.
And for Corona and the other survivors, that light now glows in them for as long as they live.