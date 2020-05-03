It's not hard to find area residents who are mourning the closure of what may have been Bakersfield's most culturally important restaurant, the Noriega Hotel.
But many are also asking whether the Noriega might somehow be saved.
Carola and John Enriquez held their wedding rehearsal dinner at the east Bakersfield Basque restaurant in 1989. Carola expected that one day her wake would be held there as well.
Buena Vista Natural History Museum director Koral Hancharick said her family has been eating at Noriega for more than 50 years. And she hopes that tradition can continue.
Thousands of locals -- and many residents of other cities -- responded with sorrow and dismay after the family owners of the restaurant announced last month that they would not re-open.
But some are asking whether some superhero, or a group of superheroes, might be willing and able to save the treasured cultural and gustatory destination.
"It can't close," said Seven Bates, a software developer and marketing professional who moved to Bakersfield 20 years ago and promptly fell in love with the unique dining experience at Noriega.
Bates is spearheading a local effort dubbed, "Save the Noriega Hotel," and he says he's serious about trying.
"A lot of people are hoping someone will step up," Bates said.
It’s more than the loss of a much-loved restaurant, he said. Noriega is a vital element, part of the heritage of Bakersfield and Kern County.
Jose Padilla, who owns the Sumner Street building with his business partner, Patrick Padilla (no relation), said Bates is not the only one looking into the void that will be left with the departure of the Elizalde family, who have operated the eatery for nine decades.
"I've had a bunch of phone calls about it already," Padilla said Friday, one week after the news broke.
But Padilla said all of the inquiries are premature. Everything rests on what owners Linda Elizalde McCoy and her sister, Rochelle Ladd, want to do.
"We haven't had a chance to sit down and talk," he said. "I don't know what their wishes are."
Ladd said the name of the restaurant is owned by the family. But the property is owned by the landlords.
"Another restaurant could be run by someone else," she told The Californian the day the news broke.
But that's not what Bates is hoping for. While he hasn't spoken with the Elizalde sisters, he believes the only way to save the Noriega is with their help.
"How can I make sure the ox tail tastes exactly the same?" he said.
It would mean sharing of recipes. It would mean the sharing of valuable advice, and would probably involve a period of close consultation. Appropriate compensation for the sisters would be a must, Bates said.
But even more importantly, he said, is maintaining respect for the family that created and sustained the icon for 89 years.
Yes, there are myriad problems to solve. The area needs much more urban renewal, the homeless problem needs long-term solutions, and family-style dining may not even be feasible anymore in a post-COVID world.
"We want to keep the tradition and history alive," Padilla said of the restaurant. "I'm a local person. I grew up here. We all know what Noriega means to this city."
It means so much, news of its permanent closure made tears flow and hearts grieve.
Can someone save the treasured local restaurant?
It's a question that cannot yet be answered.
A idea to safe it. Find out how much money the place needs. Start a corporation. Sell stocks-shares to the place. Have the corporation hire a person to run it. Run it like a business. It would then be in the shareholders interest to support and make sure the investment stays profitable or at least supportable to your financial interest.
