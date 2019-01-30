Based on the allegations, it appears the Frontier High School teacher believed to have appeared in pornographic online videos did nothing illegal.
That may not matter when it comes to whether she keeps her job.
The case of Emily Salazar — the science teacher alleged to appear in the videos — represents something of a gray area, said attorney Matthew C. Clark of Chain Cohn Stiles.
The Kern High School District placed Salazar, 36, on paid leave Monday but has declined further comment, citing restrictions on personnel issues. Several anonymous sources have identified the woman in the videos as Salazar.
She has not responded to requests by The Californian seeking comment.
Clark said the allegations make no mention of sex acts involving students or occurring on school grounds. It wouldn't surprise him if the district fires Salazar, but he said she could decide to fight it with a wrongful termination lawsuit.
"You're on a really slippery slope here because obviously these are sensational circumstances, but where do you draw the line?" Clark said.
The case raises questions as to whether teachers can engage, without repercussions, in activities that some may find unseemly but are perfectly legal. For instance, what if a teacher supplements her income with exotic dancing, or works at a bikini coffee shop? Are those grounds for dismissal?
District officials have some leeway regarding such issues.
One part of the California education code states, "Each city or city and county board of examination may for immoral and unprofessional conduct, profanity, intemperance, or evident unfitness for teaching, recommend to the city or city and county board of education, the revocation of any certificate previously granted by the board of education in the city or city and county."
Daniel Rodriguez, founder and president of Rodriguez and Associates, said some school districts include a clause saying teachers can be fired for "conduct unbecoming of the position," or words to that effect. Criminal conduct does not necessarily have to be involved.
And teachers in California are subject to a set of guidelines called "Morrison factors" developed by the California Supreme Court to determine whether a person is fit to teach. They include the effect of the notoriety, impairment of teacher-student relationships, disruption of the education process and how recently the conduct occurred.
"You analyze the totality of the circumstances," Clark said.
The typical cases Clark handles regarding schools involve incidents where a teacher or other school employee became involved in a sexual relationship with a student. That's clearly illegal, he said, as opposed to what Salazar is alleged to have done.
Still, he said, it shouldn't come as a surprise to a teacher in such a situation for the case to have received intense media scrutiny.
"As a teacher you're kind of a public figure, you're considered a role model," Clark said, "and if you put this type of material in a public forum where it can be found you're kind of asking for trouble."
