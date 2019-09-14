As both Bakersfield and Kern County officials move forward with plans to construct a low-barrier homeless shelter, a potential showdown has appeared on the horizon over where the facility will be located.
The Bakersfield City Manager’s Office has conducted an extensive search of city properties and expects to announce a site within 30 days.
Meanwhile, Kern County supervisors recently “cleared the deck” for placing the shelter about 10 blocks away from downtown Bakersfield, on an underused county-owned property near the intersection of O Street and Golden State Avenue.
The county believes their site is the best choice for a homeless shelter, while the city thinks it can secure a more ideal location.
Both the city and the county hope the other side will come around to view their pick as the best option.
But, in order to be successful, the project will require both Bakersfield and Kern County resources. If supervisors and the City Council don’t find a way to work together, Bakersfield residents could end up with two new shelters, or perhaps none at all.
“I think what you’re seeing is a community that wants an answer. And you’ve got two local governments that are working quick, and to the best of their ability,” said Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person. “It feels a bit messy right now, and it is.”
Homeless experts in Bakersfield say the city is in dire need of more beds for homeless individuals. The existing shelters are frequently filled to capacity, forcing people who otherwise would have been inside onto the streets.
In a recent Flood Ministries survey of 69 homeless individuals and 15 couples who stayed away from the current shelters, 91 percent said they were open to a staying in a low-barrier shelter, while 9 percent said they were not.
Several cities throughout California, like San Diego and San Luis Obispo have constructed such shelters, which are designed to provide sleeping quarters for individuals who have pets, are in relationships or need someplace to store their belongings, needs traditional shelters do not fulfill.
In addition to other mitigation efforts, Bakersfield has been looking into constructing a low-barrier shelter for the past several months.
The city had initially selected Weill Park as the location for the shelter, but pulled back after local business owners raised concerns over the impact the facility could have on the area.
After researching the location more thoroughly, the city determined that Weill Park, which is zoned M1 for light manufacturing, would expose the city to potential litigation.
That could delay the project potentially for years, offering no relief for local residents who say they are overwhelmed by homelessness.
“We lost two years on 24th Street,” Tandy said, referring to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program project that was the subject of a citizen-led lawsuit. “If we can avoid that, we would like to avoid it.”
The county's site on O Street is about a block away from Weill Park and is also zoned M1, making it a risk for litigation, in the city's view.
While Weill Park has not been ruled out as a potential site, the city is looking for properties zoned M2, for heavy manufacturing, for the shelter.
Tandy said M2 zones provided a greater amount of legal protection for the city, mitigating the risks of a lawsuit.
But regardless of where the shelter is located, the city and county had expected to work together to operate the facility.
The City Council has already set aside $4 million for the shelter, as well as an additional $5 million for permanent and transitional housing.
Even though the city has the money to pay for a new facility, it will need the county’s help in providing “wraparound” services at the location.
Those services, intended to get homeless individuals into more permanent housing solutions, are provided by county institutions like Kern County Mental Health Services.
“It’s going to take both the city and county working together to find a solution that works for the homeless residents, and works for the constituents that are demanding something be done,” Person said.
Tandy said he was confident the city could convince county officials the city’s choice is the preferable option.
“I believe there will be one shelter, and one shelter only,” he said. “And the city and county will come together and agree on a plan.”
