Campout against Cancer is this Friday and Saturday at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village.
The two-day celebration honors survivors, remembers loved ones who have fallen victim to cancer and raises money to improve the quality of life for patients and their families, according to the event’s website.
Registration and carnival ticket sales open Friday at noon with carnival rides and campsite games opening at 4 p.m. Entertainment and music gets underway at 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with an opening and survivor ceremony. The carnival will re-open at 10 a.m. and wrap up at 4 p.m. with closing ceremonies. There will also be cancer screenings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wristbands for the carnival can be purchased for $25 per person and are valid both days.
Campout Against Cancer raises support for Kern County patients and 100 percent of the net proceeds stay local, according to the event website.
