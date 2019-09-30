Campout Against Cancer will hold its annual kickoff event Tuesday night, as attendees can learn how to register their teams, brainstorm ideas for fundraising, meet survivors and community supporters, and much more.
The gathering will be at Tony’s Pizza at 4750 Coffee Road.
The 2020 Campout Against Cancer fundraiser is scheduled for March 27-28 at Kaiser Permanente Sports Village. The event is held to honor cancer survivors and remember loved ones who are lost. It also raises funds to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families, with contributions helping with medical costs associated with patient care.
The event has allocated over $3 million to over 600 local cancer patients in need over the past three years, according to a news release.
