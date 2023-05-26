Half an hour off Highway 58 in Caliente, Schoolhouse Grill isn't the easiest restaurant to find. But customers from all over North America and even Europe stop in on a regular basis — and co-owner Catherine "Cat" Adams knows exactly why.

Almost a year ago she signed up with an online service called Harvest Hosts. Now, about 10 RV travelers per month spend a night in her parking lot. Before heading out in the morning, they typically come in and enjoy breakfast inside the old-time schoolhouse.