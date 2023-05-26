Half an hour off Highway 58 in Caliente, Schoolhouse Grill isn't the easiest restaurant to find. But customers from all over North America and even Europe stop in on a regular basis — and co-owner Catherine "Cat" Adams knows exactly why.
Almost a year ago she signed up with an online service called Harvest Hosts. Now, about 10 RV travelers per month spend a night in her parking lot. Before heading out in the morning, they typically come in and enjoy breakfast inside the old-time schoolhouse.
"It's great exposure," she said, especially for rural businesses with ample room. It's no cost to her, and campers get a unique experience "rather than being packed in at a campground somewhere."
Founded in 2010 based on a similar system in France, Harvest Hosts has gotten traction in Kern with half a dozen locations, including farms and Shafter's Minter Field Air Museum. Across the country, the service has grown from fewer than 2,000 hosts in 2021 to almost 5,000 now.
The one-night-only transaction is cash-free: RVers pay nothing for the overnight stay after covering an annual fee for unlimited access to the Colorado-based company's network of locations and support services. Hosts like Schoolhouse Grill also pay nothing and charge nothing for lodging, though the business does make available power and water hook-ups for $35 per night.
Chief Operating Officer Wes Clark said Harvest Hosts is ideal for wineries and pubs with tastings and entertainment. But it also works for farms and churches that can collect donations, he said.
Basic membership for RVers costs $99 per year and comes with internet and smartphone app access to a searchable map of hosts, each of which is shown along with reviews and photos. Members must request the host’s permission to stay a night — consecutive nights are not allowed — and there’s a built-in messaging system to facilitate communication.
It’s a great way to support local business, Clark explained. Single-night stays keep turnovers quick, and because guests don’t pay for lodging, they’re generally happy to either donate or buy something from hosts, which he said typically earn between $13,000 and $15,000 annually as a secondary source of income.
What’s more, there’s no mess to clean up afterward.
“All of our members are self-contained,” Clark said, adding that travelers like the service partly because it takes them from one unique destination to the next.
Another benefit for hosts like Minter Field Air Museum is that it presents an opportunity to showcase local history that even nearby residents aren’t aware of.
Museum Chairman Ronald Pierce said Harvest Hosts has fetched visitors from as far away as Germany and Japan in the past year to year and a half. After spending the night in the parking lot, he said, they generally tour the museum and learn that, during WWII, more than 11,000 cadets learned to fly at the airport, which owns a set of the original documents signed by the Japanese to end the war.
He wishes more Bakersfield residents would do like the RVers he meets through the service.
“We think it’s real good,” Pierce said. “We would like the local people here to actually to come out and see what Minter Field did during the war.”
Adams at Schoolhouse Cafe said her guests have been courteous, making sure ahead of time it’s OK to run their generator and asking permission to walk their dog.
“Everybody’s been really great,” she said.
She also gets a kick out of talking with travelers from around the world.
“It’s really fun meeting all the different people,” she said.