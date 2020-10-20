One of the best parts of growing up in Kern County might be the opportunity to leave home for a week and explore the breathtaking coastal ecosystem of Camp KEEP with classmates. That traditional camp experience, like so many rites of passage, has been upended by the pandemic. But this month Virtual Camp KEEP made its debut as a way to recreate the iconic outdoor education experience.
"I know how much they feel they are missing out in their class," said Elizabeth Roberts, the principal of KEEP's Ocean campus. "I wanted to create something that is a shared experience."
Students won't be getting on a bus, bunking up in cabins on the Central Coast and hiking in the chaparral, but Roberts said that she and her naturalists tried to pack as much of the Camp KEEP experience into the remote learning experience as possible.
"Camp KEEP has a little bit of magic to it, and, even from afar, I think a connection was made," said Katie Daines, a teacher at Centennial Elementary whose class enjoyed the inaugural week of Virtual Camp KEEP last week. "I wouldn’t want this to be our new experience, but as a substitute it was really good."
There are five full days of curriculum that mirror what students would be doing at camp. So on the first day they pick a "nature name," and learn how to journal their scientific observations.
Over the course of the week, teachers lead their classes through prerecorded videos, which include hikes, silly songs and lessons on the local flora and fauna with the naturalists. Roberts also logs on to do live sessions: in one session she shows off an animal skull and asks students to make educated guesses about what it might be.
At night, families are invited to watch a video that recreates the memorable campfire experience where naturalists sing and dance.
Roberts said she's been amazed at the stories of families going all in on the camp experience: sleeping in sleeping bags, turning on the sounds of ocean waves at night or recreating the camp menu.
Lisa Reyna said her daughter "Snake Sami" Reyna announced that she would be moving out this week for her Camp KEEP experience. So Sami set up a tent and has been doing all of her classes in the backyard.
"She would prefer to be there, but right now she’s making the best of it," Reyna said.
The virtual camp experience has been a way to engage some students who have been struggling with distance learning. Effie McQueen, a teacher at Centennial Elementary, said she noticed a big change in one student who hasn't been logging in or doing any of the work.
"She participated in every single session of Camp KEEP," McQueen said. "Hers were some of the best journals. She took lots of notes. She loved all of the songs."
Roberts says that it's important to preserve the Camp KEEP experience, because students at that age don't always have enough dedicated time allotted to intensive science. She says when they miss out on that, they miss out on a scientific way of looking at the world.
"Young adults need to have a basic background in science," Roberts said.
So far 65 elementary schools from 27 districts have signed up, representing 8,000 students. In a typical year, 7,000 students would sign up, but more students have been able to come since it is in a remote format and it is more affordable.
"There's a silver lining as far as inclusivity," Roberts said.
Jennifer Eggers, a teacher at Ronald Reagan Elementary School, said she hopes to see this curriculum continued for the students who aren't able to go to Camp KEEP once the pandemic fades.
Some of the districts that have signed up for the virtual format include Panama-Buena Vista Union, Greenfield Union, Rosedale Union, Arvin Union, Norris, Lamont Elementary, Standard and Fruitvale — many of the districts are paying for students to attend and several are using CARES Act funding, Roberts said.
The fees go mostly toward paying for the KEEP Science Adventure Kit, which includes their science journal and tools for conducting real-life science. They also go toward paying for Roberts' hours. The naturalists who worked on the KEEP campuses either retired or were laid off once it was apparent that there would not be a campus to return to, Roberts said.
The fees for students to attend have been lowered thanks in part to a sponsorship from the KEEP Foundation.
Katherine Hamilton, a teacher at Ronald Reagan, said she's glad the Kern County Superintendent of Schools took the time and effort to create a well-prepared Camp KEEP experience in a time of distance learning.
"It is such a rite of passage for kids in Kern County," Hamilton said. "They're not going to let it go."