Camp KEEP fully reopens its camp sites

Camp KEEP is making plans to reopen its campsites for the upcoming school year.
When the pandemic struck, the Kern Environmental Education Program was forced to close its campsites on the Central Coast. The Kern County Superintendent of Schools sought to recreate the magic of the ecological education program through virtual programming during the last school year.
This year Camp KEEP will be opening its doors to an in-person experience once again — though it will be offering its virtual programming as well.
“We’re very excited to be with students in person again,” said Desiree Von Flue, assistant superintendent of Educational Services.
She said she’s glad that the program was able to offer something during a year of distance learning. And this year many districts are still opting for the virtual experience: so far several districts with an estimated 1,700 students have signed up.
“But there’s nothing like that sense of appreciation that you gain for our world and nature and the environment than going through the Camp KEEP experience in person,” Von Flue said.
In spring, Camp KEEP began alerting districts and parents that they planned to reopen in fall. From the districts that have signed up, there are an estimated 6,600 students who will be coming so far, Von Flue said.
Of course, any estimate is preliminary. School hasn’t started, permission slips haven’t been signed and COVID has a way of throwing uncertainty into any calculations.
The first school that is on the schedule is Patriot Elementary School from Rosedale Union School District on the week of Sept. 14.
Those who have indicated their interest in the in-person camp experience are Standard Elementary, Fruitvale, Norris, Fairfax, General Shafter, South Fork Union and Maricopa Unified districts as well as St. Francis and St. John’s schools. Panama-Buena Vista Union School District schools have indicated their interest in both the in-person and virtual camps.
At the end of July, Camp KEEP released a reopening plan that includes its safety protocols. Von Flue said it was worked on in coordination with the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department.
The protocols are similar to those of other California schools. There is an emphasis on distancing, hand-washing and routine sanitizing. Masks will be required indoors but not outdoors. That’s a boon for the camp.
“Fortunately so many of the activities are outdoors, and we know that’s the safest,” Von Flue said.
Indoor activities tend to be limited to meals, sleeping, hygiene or when there’s bad weather. Masking is not required while actively eating, sleeping or showering.
But campers do spend a lot more time during the week together than they would in a normal school week, so there will be an effort to keep groups together in stable cohorts called “households.” These groups will bunk together, eat together and even sit on the bus together when they come over, Von Flue said.
A new protocol is that students on bunk beds will also be sleeping in opposite directions to maximize the distance between them while sleeping. More meals will be moved outside as well.
Camp KEEP’s emergency operations plan does recommend that anyone attending the camp get the vaccine when they can and that they receive a COVID test before attending. That is in keeping with CDC recommendations. But these are not requirements.
Protocols are written assuming that many who attend Camp KEEP will not be vaccinated. Many students, particularly in fall, are not even old enough to receive the vaccine.
“We’re going to assume that multiple defenses are our best practices,” Von Flue said.
Parents do need to complete a full health screening survey for their child before they leave for camp. And each morning, everyone at the camp — students, teachers and employees — will participate in a verbal screening each morning before they leave their cabin.
There is a COVID coordinator on each site who will deal with any suspected cases of COVID. There is also an isolation room.
There’s other exciting news about Camp KEEP this year: those attending Camp KEEP By the Sea will be visiting the new site at Rancho El Chorro. It was previously operated by the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education. Von Flue said 5,000 students are scheduled to visit the new site.
During fall, the Camp KEEP Ocean campus is closed until the spring semester because of a water project, Von Flue said. In the meantime, the staff is focusing on serving its 1,700 students who have signed up virtually. It plans to reopen in spring to 1,600 students in-person.
Camp KEEP released a video showcasing the new Rancho El Chorro campus.