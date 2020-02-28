The annual camellia show at the Bakersfield Racquet Club — now in its 72nd year — is part pageantry and part a trip back in time. Tables are covered in blossoms, some poofy and flouncy, others tight and angular, like a geometrical design. The colors range from deep red and fuschia to pale pink and white. People line the room, hunched over, admiring the endless display of blooms, pointing at them, going in for close-ups or to read the names: A Betty Sheffield Supreme or a Debutante or Grand Marshal.
Even the prizes hark back to another era: winners are awarded with crystal plates and pitchers, for watering and displaying camellias.
"It was like a dog show with flowers" is how one first-time attendee described it to Susan Stull, president of the Kern County Camellia Society, which puts on the annual event.
Known as "queen of the winter garden," camellias bloom from September through April, when most other plants are dormant or at least not flowering. The plants are especially prevalent in older Bakersfield neighborhoods, where some camellia plants have thrived for nearly a century, thanks to the right kind of soil and abundant shade from mature trees. Walking around a downtown neighborhood this time of year, it is not uncommon to see a pop of color in a home's landscaping where a camellia bush is boasting dozens of vibrant blooms.
"There’s a story within a story for almost every one you see," Stull said.
And even the ones you don't see. That's the case with the elusive Miss Bakersfield camellia. Stull explained that it was registered with the national camellia group in 1968 by Ted Alfter, a local concrete contractor.
"We're still looking for it," Stull said.
In 2013, Susan Stull and her sister Libbie Stull learned the Kern County Camellia Society was on the verge of going defunct. Their father, Thomas Stull, who is now 90, was once an active member and they recall being toted around to camellia shows as children. They decided to do something about it. Today Susan is president of the local club and Libbie tends to some 70 plants at their family home, which she enters into the local show and some shows in other parts of the state. Her father, who lives with them, provides advice, Libbie said, often reminding her to "get out there and and water those plants."
Susan Cavanagh also attributes her interest in the flowers to fond memories of them from her childhood, growing up in downtown Bakersfield.
"It goes back to my mother," said Cavanagh, who lives in the Rio Bravo area, where she has several dozen camellia plants. "As an 8-year-old, I can remember her dragging me around to nurseries looking for camellias."
Some of the camellias her mother planted are still growing in front of the family's former downtown home near Jastro Park.
A few years ago, Cavanagh entered her blooms into the camellia show for the first time since she was a child and won in the novice category.
Despite the seeming exclusivity of the show, it's easy to compete. To enter a blossom, you have to have owned the camellia bush for at least 30 days and need to know what type it is, Stull explained. (Club members are happy to help with the latter, she said.) And there's no advance registration required. Just show up between 7 and 10:15 a.m. to register. For those who don't own a camellia, there's a floral design division of the show where entrants can get camellia blooms from someone they know and arrange them with other flowers or plants, according to certain class rules.
Camellias, which originated in the mountainous parts of Asia, gained popularity in California during the 1950s when camellia organizations sprang up around the country and the camellia industry took off, according to the University of California Cooperative Extension. Many Japanese farmers became instrumental in cultivating the plant, particularly in Southern California. The Descanso Gardens, near Pasadena, boasts one of the country's largest collections of camellias. Nuccio's Nursery in Altadena became a specialized nursery for camellias and still today is a major supplier of the plant.
Over the years, nurseries and avid growers have cultivated their own varieties of the plant and today there are hundreds of different types of camellias. Hence, camellias with names like Frank Howser or Margaret Davis or Baby Sis. Stull said many men named camellias after their wives.
Locally, the former Evergreen Nursery on H Street once specialized in camellias. Bakersfield Environmental Horticulture instructor Lindsay Ono's parents owned the nursery and he recalled working there and doing many landscape job in the downtown Bakersfield area.
"Because the flowers did so well in much of our town, it was a very popular easy to grow variety of plant," he said.
And it evoked a special sentimentality, Ono said, because camellias were popular flowers for use in corsages in the 1940s and 1950s, which a guy would buy for his girlfriend when they went on a date or to a dance after a football game.
"It was during a romance period when dates would actually buy their girl a flower to go out on a date," he said.
Camellias are still a popular plant found at local nurseries but they don't do as well in newer parts of Bakersfield, Ono said, due to differing soil conditions. But for those committed to watering and proper care, they can be grown in pots.
"Growing camellias can be very rewarding," Ono said.
And don't be discouraged if at first you don't succeed, said Susan Stull. She mentioned Marvin Belcher, now 94, a former principal at Emerson Middle School who has raised camellias for more than 45 years.
"Almost everybody has a story about a dead plant," she said. "Even Marvin's first plant died."
