The Camellia Society of Kern County kicked off its annual show dedicated to the winter flower on Saturday.
Attendees were able to see hundreds of camellias in all different sizes, colors and shapes at the Bakersfield Racquet Club, 1660 Pine Street. The event included a raffle drawing, plant sale and, prior to opening up the show to the public, a camellia competition.
The free show will continue on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the club.
