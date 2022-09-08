Caltrans to close northbound lanes of I-5 in Castaic for several nights

Starting Thursday night, Caltrans is fully closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles, which sustained heavy damage during the Route Fire.
Once the work is completed, motorists will have three northbound lanes. Currently, two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the fire that started Aug. 31.
Each night of the closure of all northbound lanes, the turnaround gate at Parker Road will be opened to return motorists to the southbound side, according to a Caltrans news release. This will require two left lanes of the southbound side of I-5 to be closed each time to allow trucks with the radius to turn. Motorists are strongly encouraged to use Highway 14, just north of Sylmar on I-5, Highway 126/Newhall Ranch Road from I-5 to US 101 or US 101 from downtown Los Angeles. Motorists are also advised to expect delays on the southbound side of I-5.
The closures will be done in phases, according to the release.
In the first phase, all northbound lanes will be closed Thursday at 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. Friday. The contractor will place 2,400 feet of asphalt concrete in an already-excavated section currently under construction.
In the second phase, all northbound lanes will be closed each night from Sunday to Sept. 15 for the contractor to grind the existing asphalt shoulder to place a structural section for 6,000 feet just north of the concrete section, and to restripe the lanes.
The listed closures include: from 11:59 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday for paving; from 11:59 p.m. Monday to 10 a.m. for paving; from 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday for paving; and from 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Sept. 15 for cleanup and restriping.
Caltrans officials also noted the retaining walls that support the roadway were severely compromised. The largest wall is 1,400 feet long and the other is 400 feet long. Some of the vertical steel columns are warped, wall tiebacks are broken and horizontal anchors into the dirt may have been damaged. The cracks on the asphalt road where it meets the concrete shoulder have widened to two inches. Much of the timber lagging has fallen off the wall while the remaining boards have burned. Analyzing steel samples and concrete will determine permanent solutions. Repairs could take until mid-November.