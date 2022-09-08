 Skip to main content
Caltrans to close northbound lanes of I-5 in Castaic for several nights

Starting Thursday night, Caltrans is fully closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to pave the inside shoulder for nearly two miles, which sustained heavy damage during the Route Fire. 

Once the work is completed, motorists will have three northbound lanes. Currently, two lanes are closed to prevent traffic loads from further stressing the retaining walls damaged in the fire that started Aug. 31.

