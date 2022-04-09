Caltrans seeks comment on study for $165 million Keene Paving Project

Four curves, disintegrating pavement and an increasing number of vehicles — including behemoth tractor-trailers — increasingly spell disaster on a 10- to 12-mile stretch of Highway 58 just west of Tehachapi.
Last month at least four major crashes resulted in one or more lanes of the highway west of the city being shut down for hours.
And although it’s been nearly 10 years since the Kern County Council of Governments recognized truck climbing lanes as being part of the solution for alleviating traffic congestion on eastbound 58 between Bakersfield and Tehachapi, efforts to solve the problems are years from completion.
Still, there is a bright spot. Caltrans District 9, headquartered in Bishop, has released environmental documents related to what it calls the Keene Pavement Project — a $165 million effort to upgrade existing pavement, guardrail, bridge rail, median barrier, drainage and lighting on the highway from 3.4 miles east of Broome Road west to the vicinity of Bealville Road.
The tentative construction schedule shows a start date of March 2025 and an end date of November 2026.
As outlined by Caltrans, the project may include a wildlife undercrossing and/or culvert modifications within the limits of another long-awaited project, the future Highway 58 Truck Climbing Lane. According to the Initial Study with Proposed Mitigated Negative Declaration prepared by Caltrans, “constructing this mitigation in advance would serve to address potential impacts to wildlife habitat connectivity and movement as a result of the … truck climbing lane by enhancing habitat connectivity and promoting safe movement of wildlife under the existing highway.”
The initial study examines the potential environmental impacts of alternatives the state agency is considering for the proposed project. Members of the public are invited to comment, with written comments due to Caltrans by April 28. After the comment period ends, the agency may give environmental approval to the project, do additional environmental studies or abandon the project.
If the project is given environmental approval and funding is appropriated, Caltrans could design and construct all or part of the project.
The study
The California Environmental Quality Act requires environmental review and identification of alternatives. Two design alternatives and one no-build (no action) alternative are included in the report.
Caltrans has not identified a preferred alternative but is considering two design options with different pavement strategies and expects to finalize a preferred alternative prior to preparing the final environmental document for the project.
According to the study, the project would have no impacts to a range of environmental considerations and would have less than significant impacts to others.
With mitigation, the report states, the project will have less than significant impact to biological resources. Specifically, many drains and culverts would likely drain into Tehachapi Creek. An estimated quarter acre of riparian/streambed would be permanently impacted and between a half and three-quarters of an acre would be temporarily impacted.
The proposed mitigation for permanent impacts to riparian and aquatic resources is to purchase in-lieu fee credits or mitigation bank credits from an approved mitigation bank, at a ratio to be negotiated with the resource agencies. On-site erosion control seeding with native seed mix would also take place in temporary and permanently impacted areas.
‘Terrible road conditions’
Certainly Tehachapi residents caught up in lane closures during several recent incidents are aware of the negative impact of highway problems and City Manager Greg Garrett spoke with frustration about delays in the project at the April 4 Tehachapi City Council meeting.
“It’s just unacceptable,” Garrett said. “This project should actually have been started this year. It’s already been delayed two years. I want to express my aggravation with Caltrans. They need to get on this project.”
Mayor Phil Smith represents the city on Kern COG, the county’s regional transportation planning agency. He said Caltrans representatives attend Kern COG meetings.
“I keep bringing up the terrible road conditions,” Smith said at the April 4 meeting. “As you approach Broome Road, heading west, everyone’s in the left lane trying to avoid all the patches and potholes.”
Problems are acknowledged in the study report. According to data presented, the current average annual daily traffic in the project area is 23,200 vehicles — of which about 34.7 percent are trucks. The forecasted average annual daily traffic is expected to increase to 23,390 by 2030 and 26,280 by 2045.
The project area includes four curves that will be realigned, according to the study report. Using data from three years of tracking (2018-2020) Caltrans determined that the rate of fatal plus injury and total collision rate is above average when compared with similar facilities statewide.
Truck climbing lane
Smith has pushed for a truck climbing lane for years and in a study completed by Kern COG in June 2012, such a lane was proposed for 12.4 miles on the eastbound side of the highway from Tejon Highway to about two miles east of Bealville Road.
At the time it was estimated it would cost about $8 million per mile — about $99.2 million. It was recommended for implementation by 2020. The estimate is now up to about $150 million with a start date of October 2026 and an undetermined end date.
Wildlife access
A major stakeholder working with Caltrans during the project’s planning is The Nature Conservancy. Earlier this year the organization purchased the Loop Ranch, which is adjacent to the section of Highway 58 slated for improvement. The property is now part of the Frank and Joan Randall Preserve in the Tehachapi Mountains.
Cara Lacey, the organization’s director, wildlife corridors and crossings, said the organization “is absolutely going to be involved in the design of these structures and in bringing experts and a coalition together to discuss what these crossings could do, where they could be located and why they are needed to reduce highway and animal vulnerability.”
She noted, though, that funding is needed.
“Caltrans and mitigation for their projects may or may not be able to install crossings without additional funding,” she said. The organization hopes to bring in a larger group of stakeholders, including Kern County and the city of Tehachapi, she said.
“That engagement is forthcoming,” Lacey noted. “We can all begin thinking together about what crossings could be and could accomplish for the safety of nature and people, with as little disruption as possible to transportation movement.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.