For napping truck drivers, road trippers and those unable to ignore the call of nature, roadside rest stops are a vital function for travel.
And according to California’s transportation department, or Caltrans, the state’s 87 rest stops have been open for some time, despite residents' concerns.
“They’ve been open a while prior to that,” said Christian Lukens, a spokesperson for the state transportation department’s sixth district. “I know we had some COVID-related closures but that’s been (open) probably a year and a half — two years.”
That said, they are not above normal maintenance, Lukens said.
Lukens said he regularly gets emails from concerned residents who swear it seems like every rest stop is closed.
“One email said they were closed between Las Vegas and Sacramento,” Lukens said. “And I was like, ‘that’s a lot of districts.’”
As compiled on Caltrans’ QuickMap website and app, several bright orange “closed” signs are listed over several stops in the Central Valley due to continued maintenance. Several are in District 6, which includes Fresno, Madera, Kings, Mariposa, Tulare and Kern counties.
For example, since June 30, the Buttonwillow Safety Roadside Rest Area on both sides of Interstate 5 through Kern County has been closed due to emergency repairs.
Lukens said the stop needed a new water delivery system that connects the well and the storage tanks. Originally planned to open this summer, it’s since been delayed to October.
But the rest stop, much like many statewide, incurred heavy damage this winter and spring, as heavy storms resulted in floods that inundated many stops with standing water.
“It was underwater for a while,” Lukens said. “Combined with material delay it's just one thing piled on top of another.”
Then the construction crews received a letter saying some materials were unavailable.
“There was literally a letter from the supplier that said they were going through a supply chain issue,” Lukens said.
That said, both sides of the C. H. Warlow Rest Area in Kingsburg, just 30 minutes to the north, is fully open.
Caltrans reminds drivers that construction schedules are subject to change, depending on the availability of supplies.
“Remember to watch out for workers in construction zones, and as always, please drive carefully,” read a news release.
For updates on road conditions, follow Caltrans District 6 on Twitter, or visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov.