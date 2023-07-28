Jesse L. Acebedo Memorial Rest Area

A rest stop near Shandon has been renamed the Jesse L. Acebedo Memorial Rest area after a Wasco man who died along the route.

 Contributed photo

For napping truck drivers, road trippers and those unable to ignore the call of nature, roadside rest stops are a vital function for travel.

And according to California’s transportation department, or Caltrans, the state’s 87 rest stops have been open for some time, despite residents' concerns.