In some places, climate change may seem like a taboo topic to be avoided.
But Caltrans is facing it head-on.
The California Department of Transportation has released two new reports on the impacts of climate change on the state’s highway system and transportation infrastructure.
One of the reports focuses on Caltrans District 6, which includes most of Kern County as well as Madera, Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties.
The assessments — which will eventually cover all 12 districts in the state — evaluate risks, including extreme temperatures, increased precipitation, storm surge, wildfire risk and sea level rise.
“Climate change is an immediate and escalating threat to California and its transportation system, and Caltrans is being proactive,” Caltrans Director Laurie Berman said in a statement. “We are looking at where the state highway system is vulnerable, so we can address issues moving forward.”
Known as Climate Change Vulnerability Assessments, the extensive, heavily researched report identifies areas in the San Joaquin Valley heavily impacted by extreme temperatures and frequent wildfires in recent years. The reports say extreme weather events associated with climate change are already disrupting and damaging the state’s roadway infrastructure and has potential for more severe impacts in the future.
"The intent of the current study is to add clarity regarding climate change in the region served by District 6," the report states.
The report does not identify projects to be implemented, nor does it present the cost associated with such projects.
But District 6 has the potential for multiple challenges and future damage.
The district includes 476 miles of freeway and 1,554 miles of rural and urban highway, the largest portion of lane miles (with a combined length of 5,810) in the state highway system. Thirty-three state highways are wholly or partially located within the district.
In recent years, the San Joaquin Valley has seen hotter, longer summers and drier winters with minimal to no rain, particularly during the most recent drought.
During the drought, groundwater pumping, largely for crop irrigation, caused subsidence, or sinking of the land surface, in the San Joaquin Valley, and may have permanently decreased aquifer capacities.
Uneven subsidence throughout District 6 could cause roads and irrigation canals to buckle and break, which would require increased maintenance and repair.
Heavy rain and snow in the winter of 2016-2017 saturated soils and caused movement under the Highway 120 road bed, resulting in a large fissure in the highway over 100 feet long.
That winter also brought historic snowpack to the Sierra Nevada Mountains, which melted at overwhelming rates during the hot summer of 2017. Fresno experienced three heat waves during summer 2017, each a triple-digit hot spell lasting more a week. In June 2017 outflows from Pine Flat Lake in Tulare County were increased to make room for more snowmelt, but that caused flooding downstream in Kingsburg.
The Department of Water Resources reported the San Joaquin precipitation total to be 178 percent that of an average water year, with runoff in the region about 258 percent of average. Such intense storms can cause roadway flooding and transportation infrastructure washout requiring millions of dollars in maintenance and repair costs. Caltrans expects the effects of climate change to increase the frequency of events of this scale.
In California and the West, these general climate trends are expected:
• More severe droughts, less snowpack, and changes in water availability
• Rising sea levels, more severe storm impacts, and coastal erosion
• Increased temperatures and more frequent, longer heat waves
• Longer and more severe wildfire seasons
No one knows exactly how and when these changes will affect the valley's roads and highways.
But the summary reports for the new assessments provide an overview of the extent and locations of possible climate impacts. According to Caltrans, these assessments will be followed with a study of the appropriate responses.
