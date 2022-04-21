Caltrans, Kern Public Works hosting Clean California Tire Amnesty Day

As part of a recognition of Earth Day, Caltrans and Kern Public Works are hosting a Clean California Tire Amnesty Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (or until capacity is reached), for residents to drop off tires free of charge at the following Kern County Disposal Sites: the Boron Landfill, which is located at 11400 Boron Ave. in Boron; the Mojave-Rosamond Landfill, which is located at 400 Silver Queen Road in Mojave; the Ridgecrest Landfill, which is located at 3301 W. Bowman Road in Ridgecrest; and the Tehachapi Landfill, which is located at 12001 East Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi.
Organizers also shared the following guidelines for tire-disposal: The tires must have rims removed; no commercial waste is being accepted; no earthmover/oversized tires; loads must be covered with a tarp for transport; and per state law, only nine tires can be dropped off per trip.