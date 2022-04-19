Caltrans honors lives lost in work-related accidents

David Jones loved his kids, his wife and his rides on his motorcycle.
An avid collector of comic books and cartoons, his stockpile even figured into his retirement plans, as he talked about opening a store.
Unfortunately, he never got that chance.
Jones’ stepson Mark Reiss, 54, of Bakersfield, recalled the sadness he felt June 1, 1999, with the phone call the family received to come pick up his stepfather’s beloved bike.
Jones died as the result of a work-related accident while performing maintenance along Highway 58 for the California Department of Transportation.
A Caltrans maintenance worker, Jones was driving a tractor that was hauling a mower, and he had to crawl under the mower to get something that had dislodged. The tractor’s hydraulics failed, and Jones was crushed, said Tami Cox, chief public information officer for the California Department of Transportation.
Against the backdrop of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, Caltrans held a memorial Tuesday at its Bakersfield maintenance station on Olive Drive.
Caltrans officials had 189 cones laid out, each with a name on it to recognize a life lost, like Jones, workers killed in accidents, roadside collisions or otherwise in the line of duty since 1921.
“We want to remember our fallen, but also just to help raise awareness of not to drive distracted and be alert in the work zones,” Cox said.
Jones’ death is the most recent tragedy for the Caltrans region that includes Kern County, District 6, involving a worker from the Bakersfield office, she added.
While such deaths are somewhat rare — there’s been an average of almost two per year since 1921, the earliest date for which Caltrans had information — they’re often avoidable, officials said.
“We’ve been very lucky to go 20-plus years without one,” Cox said, adding that distracted driving is responsible for a majority of the deaths that are reported.
California Highway Patrol officers, who often partner with Caltrans on roadside operations, also took part in the memorial as a show of solidarity.
“We have a very good working relationship with Caltrans,” said Officer Robert Rodriguez, spokesman for the Bakersfield area office, “And in our partnership, we have the same goal, and that’s safety on the roadway.”
The Caltrans District 6 Honor Guard raised the flag at half-staff to memorialize the Caltrans workers who died while maintaining the state’s transportation system.
“It helps a lot; it does,” Reiss said of the memorial, adding that Jones, who was only 51 when he died, largely raised him after Reiss and his two brothers moved from Colorado to Bakersfield in 1977 when Jones married his mom. “It brings closure to me.”