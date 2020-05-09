Caltrans has announced lane closures on Highway 43 in Kern County next week for road maintenance work.
Highway 43 will be closed in both directions between Highway 119 and Interstate 5 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. A posted detour using Interstate 5 will be posted.
Caltrans said the pavement operations are taking place during daytime hours due to low nighttime temperatures and for safety reasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.