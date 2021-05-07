Caltrans breaks ground on Highway 46 Widening Project

Caltrans has broken ground on the $37 million Highway 46 Widening Project, according to a news release from the organization on Friday.
Caltrans said that the project which will reduce congestion, increase safety and improve mobility through the highly-traveled corridor in Kern County.
The news release stated that project improvements include widening a 2.2 mile segment from two to four lanes, adding nearly one mile of new sidewalk, upgraded Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and widening roadway shoulders to allow bicycle access.
The project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2023.