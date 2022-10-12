 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caltrans announces traffic control for Highway 33 in Mariposa

Slide Traffic Alert

Caltrans and Pavement Recycling Systems announced plans for one-way traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Highway 33 in the city of Maricopa for roadway operations.

The traffic control is slated for Highway 33 between Highway 166 (at Poso Street) and Cadet Road.

Coronavirus Cases