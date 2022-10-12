Caltrans announces traffic control for Highway 33 in Mariposa

Caltrans and Pavement Recycling Systems announced plans for one-way traffic control between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Highway 33 in the city of Maricopa for roadway operations.
The traffic control is slated for Highway 33 between Highway 166 (at Poso Street) and Cadet Road.
Motorists traveling in the area can expect delays of up to 15 minutes. Alternate routes are advised, if possible.
Construction crews will be conducting one-way traffic control during this time with the use of flagging personnel in the work zone.
Commuters are reminded to obey flagging personnel and pay close attention to construction vehicles.