Caltrans announces temporary changes for Highway 99

The California Department of Transportation announced a ramp closure Monday on Highway 178 and Highway 99, which is scheduled to start Tuesday night in Bakersfield, as part of ongoing construction on the Bakersfield 99 Rehab project.
The southbound Highway 99 loop on-ramp from the westbound lanes of Highway 178 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Sunday. A posted detour will be available utilizing Buck Owens Boulevard and Airport Drive to enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.
Caltrans also announced a “traffic switch” for the northbound lanes of Highway 99 in Kern County for roadway construction operations.
The northbound lanes will shift traffic one lane to the left at Union Avenue starting Tuesday. The traffic switch will be approximately 1 mile in length and both northbound lanes will remain accessible throughout this phase of construction, which is expected to last until June 15.