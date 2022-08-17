Caltrans announces road-update notifications for its app

Caltrans has launched a new push notification feature on its QuickMap app that allows drivers to automatically receive real-time notifications about nearby road closures, emergencies and other traffic updates.
Caltrans’ QuickMap is a free mobile app and website. QuickMap provides immediate traffic information, including traffic speed, lane and road closures due to construction and maintenance activities, emergency incidents, electronic highway message sign content, rest area locations, camera snapshots and active chain control requirements.