Caltrans is alerting motorists of nighttime lane closures for road paving on Highway 204 in Bakersfield starting Sunday.
The highway will be reduced to one lane in both directions between F Street and Highway 99 from Sunday through Thursday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, Caltrans said.
There will be a full closure of northbound Highway 204 on Tuesday night.
Caltrans urges drivers to slow down while going through work zones.
