The California Living Museum has announced that its zoo will reopen on Saturday, March 6.
According to a news release from CALM, the zoo’s hours of operation will be Wednesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We can’t wait to see our members and guests again,” zoo manager Lana Fain said in a statement. “We’ve missed them!”
Guests 3 years and older will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
While Kern County remains in the Purple Tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan, CALM's Reptile House and the California Coast Room will be closed, according to the news release.
The Gift Store will be open for admission only, CALM said.
The zoo added that while closed during the majority of the pandemic, two areas were renovated — the Shorebird Exhibit as well as the expansion of equine paddock.
CALM memberships will be honored and extended for lapsed time while the zoo was closed, the news release stated.
For more information, call 872-2256 or visit CALM’s Facebook page or website: calmzoo.org