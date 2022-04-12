CALM offers free checkups for 'stuffies' during Spring Fling

Walk-up patients were welcomed with wide smiles all around Tuesday under the gazebo inside the Californian Living Museum during its Spring Fling.
As part of an effort to offer families “a fun thing to do” as well as to raise awareness of the zoo, a veterinarian and a veterinary technician created a makeshift exam room on a patch of grass across from the watchful eyes of the bald eagles’ pen, offering checkups to children’s stuffed animals.
The facility, also known as CALM, is actually in the middle of a fundraising push to finish a new wildlife care facility. But for two days this week, the veterinary focus is on breeds of a more domestic nature.
With visits from some of the schools that weren’t on spring break this week, as well as a number of families who were, kids brought their “stuffies” to the vet, who provided a careful exam — as well as a clean bill of health, or suggestions for care, such as “more cocoa needed,” based on the results of the checkup. The “exams” are available Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.
“It's just like one of those fun little things to do,” said Lana Fain, zoo manager at CALM, “so the veterinarian can get to know the kids and they can talk to the veterinarian.”
Kayla Sullivan, a mom who said she was a regular at the zoo but added that it was her first visit with the kids to a vet clinic for stuffed animals, saw a practical advantage to it as well.
It turns out that 4-year-old Jolene Hall’s stuffed unicorn suffered from ear infections, just like her owner.
“I mean it’s always nice for them to check out the animals, get some fresh air and do something other than video games and TV,” Sullivan said, “but for their stuffies to be able to be checked out … really, I think it helps them to be a little less afraid of the shots and things that are coming up for them personally, you know, like vaccines and things for school.”
Checkups from Dr. Leslie Healis and veterinary technician Bryan Whiting were just part of the fun this week at Spring Fling, which also featured craft tables, “keeper chats” and train rides through the grounds.
In addition to raising awareness of the facility, the zoo also announced in January it was trying to raise about $650,000 for the final touches on a place that will let the facility quarantine animals in the event of an outbreak, a location for surgery, treatment rooms and a place for animals to recover from an oil spill.
Fain also said CALM could use volunteers to help with activities, and anyone who is interested can call 661-871-1822. There’s more information available online at calmzoo.org.
Spring Fling is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Saturday. CALM is at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway in Bakersfield.