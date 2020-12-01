The California Living Museum is recruiting volunteers for the 18th season of HolidayLights at CALM.
According to a news release from the museum, approximately 25 volunteers are needed each night through Jan. 2, from 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. The light display and tour will be closed on Christmas Day.
Volunteers will be asked to direct guests through millions of lights in CALM’s drive-through event.
The minimum age to volunteer is 18 years old, or 16 with a parent or guardian present.
CALM will also give each volunteer a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each night worked, the news release stated.
Those interested should contact Lana Fain at 871-1822 or via email at Lafain@kern.org.