Many beautiful light displays will fill the roads around CALM during the 18th year of the HolidayLights event. The displays opened last weekend and will be open every night, except for on Christmas Day, through Jan. 2.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

The California Living Museum is recruiting volunteers for the 18th season of HolidayLights at CALM.

According to a news release from the museum, approximately 25 volunteers are needed each night through Jan. 2, from 4:45 p.m. to 10 p.m. The light display and tour will be closed on Christmas Day.

Volunteers will be asked to direct guests through millions of lights in CALM’s drive-through event.

The minimum age to volunteer is 18 years old, or 16 with a parent or guardian present.

CALM will also give each volunteer a free admission pass to HolidayLights for each night worked, the news release stated.

Those interested should contact Lana Fain at 871-1822 or via email at Lafain@kern.org.