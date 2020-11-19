The California Living Museum invites visitors to contribute to the annual Feast for the Beasts, an after-Thanksgiving tradition at the zoo.
Visitors who come to CALM from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27 can donate a gift card, animal food and supplies in exchange for regular admission. Some of the items that feed the beasts include pecans, Cheerios or salmon, but CALM has a very specific list at its website calmzoo.org. The website lists the items that will be accepted as your admission "fee."
CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. For more information, call 872-2256.