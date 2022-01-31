CALM asks for donations for new veterinary clinic set to open in spring

The California Living Museum announced plans for a new veterinary clinic Monday, inviting members of the media to view the early stages of its construction.
A small facility to provide care for its animals already exists. However, rehabilitation experts at the museum help more than 600 animals per year, and the planners at CALM jumped at the ability to create a bigger space, said Sharon Adams, the curator of animals for CALM.
“We will do everything out of it … surgeries (and) treatments,” Adams said. “Ideally, we’ll be able to do every single animal here on site instead of having to transport them.”
Animals will now have a place to quarantine in the event of an outbreak, a location for surgery, treatment rooms and a place to recover from an oil spill, said Meg Maitland, CALM’s director. CALM’s original clinic lacks a surgical suite, Adams added.
The 1,700-square-foot facility is being funded by a $350,000 grant from the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine’s Oiled Wildlife Care Network, a program that responds to oil spills, and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Office of Spill Prevention and Response.
The Oiled Wildlife Care Network typically has facilities along the coast but sought to create a center for inland areas, Adams said. Oil operations, widely prevalent throughout Kern County, motivated the OWCN to partner with CALM for this creation — one of its first inland facilities, Adams said.
“It’s really exciting for us,” Adams said.
In the event of an oil spill, animals within Kern County must travel more than two hours to receive the care needed, Adams said, noting the facility will lessen that travel time and ensure animals receive help right away.
There are about five oil spills within Kern County each year, which generally result from natural seeps, Adams said. The museum has rescued meadowlarks, hawks, snakes and lizards from oil spills throughout the years.
When not in use for animals affected by oil spills, CALM veterinarians can use the clinic for treating every animal, from slithering reptiles to the lumbering black bear. Larger animals could not be accommodated in the original facility, which is smaller, Adams said.
“We’re going to be able to do so much animal care right here on site … and it’s going to just be less stressful for the staff and the animals,” Adams said.
The museum is also seeking the community’s help to fund this project, which is scheduled to be finished in the spring. About $650,000 is needed to fully complete the building.
Residents can donate at calmzoo.org.