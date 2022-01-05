CALM announces new veterinary clinic, temporary closure of wildlife rehab facility

California Living Museum, or CALM, has treated and released thousands of injured, orphaned and abandoned animals back into the wild through its Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Citing an increase in wildlife cases over the past decade, CALM announced major renovations ahead of the 2022 season.
“January through March tends to be a slow season for wildlife issues, making it the perfect time for us to complete upgrades,” said CALM Director Meg Maitland, in a statement.
The construction of CALM’s new Veterinary Clinic, in partnership with UC Davis and the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, is also underway, according to officials, with a spring 2022 completion date announced.
CALM has temporarily closed its rehabilitation center, with an estimated reopening date of sometime in March 2022, while the renovations are taking place. The zoo itself will remain open.
Any wildlife cases that need to be addressed during this time will be directed to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and/or other wildlife rehabilitation centers in the area on a case by-case basis, according to a statement from CALM.