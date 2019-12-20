The caller was a woman in her 80s, robbed of her purse and medicine, who had spent the last two sweltering nights sleeping in Bakersfield's Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Park. She needed help, fast.
The team that took her phone call at 3:30 p.m. on a Friday in June jumped into action, quickly contacting Kern County Aging and Adult Services. Within an hour the woman had been placed in a hotel room. By the following Monday she was in long-term housing paid for by government grant money.
Her story is an example of a new service being provided with increasing frequency in Kern County.
Since January, Community Action Partnership of Kern has staffed a federally funded call center that receives homelessness-related phone calls to the county's 2-1-1 social service referral line.
That month, CAPK records show, the center received 163 calls for service. October's monthly total came to 827, a volume increase of more than 400 percent in just nine months. (November's total slid back to 677 calls.)
The growth evident in those figures speaks not only to the county's need for homeless services, but also to the rising popularity of a new service some say has reduced duplication of efforts among agencies that help people living on the streets.
Prior to the establishment of the call center, CAPK says, people who were without shelter or at risk of becoming homeless typically reached out to multiple agencies at once. They cast a wide net rather than going directly to the agency in the best position to address their particular needs.
But under the new system, callers go through a roughly 15-minute interview process that helps the nonprofit make an informed decision on where to refer them. CAPK said questions include whether the caller needs food or clothing but that the call center does not ask questions about a person's medical history.
There is some suggestion the system is actually improving service to the region's homeless population.
Data kept by a committee of local social service providers shows that the time between a homeless person's request for assistance and the moment that person finds a place to stay has fallen from an average of more than 300 days last year to 120 days or fewer this year.
"We've been able to drive that and bring that down," said Rebecca Moreno, program coordinator of CAPK's homelessness call center. "The service providers are able to focus on their clients."
CAPK also runs the regional 2-1-1 phone referral system. The separately funded homelessness call center, known as a "coordinated entry system" receives calls around the clock from people in Kern who are struggling with homelessness. Then it refers them to one or more social service agencies.
The agencies' response can be quick, as in the case of the elderly woman who was sleeping in the park, or it can take days. CAPK advises callers to call back if they do not get service within 14 days. It also asks that they keep in touch, providing updates to their situation.
Agencies receiving customer referrals from CAPK's call center range from local shelters and government departments to medical clinics and veterans assistance organizations.
CAPK data shows single adults made up 45 percent of the calls that have come in this year. The next largest constituency was people "at risk" of becoming homeless, meaning they are being evicted or otherwise are in imminent danger of hitting the streets with nowhere to stay.
The program is funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In addition to Moreno's oversight, it is staffed by two to three call center "navigators" and a program specialist.
Heather Kimmel, assistant executive director of the county Housing Authority, said by email that the entry system makes a real impact on the lives of those facing homelessness.
"The only way we are going to make an impact and create change for those suffering through an episode of homelessness is if we effectively coordinate our efforts, streamline services, and make data driven decisions," she wrote.
"The Coordinated Entry System," she continued, "is helping our community do just that."
