Calls for service way down ... does that mean mosquito activity is down, too?

Last summer, employees at Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District received nearly 4,000 calls for service from residents who were alarmed by the aggressive new mosquito known as Aedes aegypti, or "ankle biter."
"This year it's been very quiet," said Kern Mosquito spokesman Terry Knight.
For example, last year the district received about 1,200 calls for help in July. In July 2021, by contrast, that number dropped to 260.
First found in small numbers in Kern County in 2014, by last year the pest was well established in backyards across Bakersfield. And because a single female can bite five or more times, the Aedes was getting a lot of attention.
Knight and the district's Scientific Program Director Phurchhoki Sherpa aren't sure exactly why the insect parasites appear to be quieter this season. But they have some theories.
Aedes can be sensitive to heat, although it has proven that it can adapt to and survive the southern San Joaquin Valley's high temperatures. Still, this summer has already been documented as one of the warmest on record, and Knight believes the new mosquito in town hasn't thrived as well this summer as it did last.
But Sherpa, a medical entomologist who is also an expert on ticks, said there are many variables involved in the size of mosquito populations and their interaction with humans.
"Temperature could be one of the reasons, but another reason may be that we've noticed that there are a lot of (private) pest control services around," she said.
More area residents may be employing these pest control services after last year's experience, she said.
Originally from Africa, Aedes aegypti has spread into tropical, semitropical and even some temperate zones across the globe.
It is a vector for transmitting several tropical fevers, but fortunately, most of those diseases are not active here.
One important mosquito-borne disease that is active in Kern County, West Nile Virus, is not carried by Aedes aegypti, Knight said. It is transmitted by the more locally common Culex tarsalis and Culex quinquefasciatus.
Nevertheless, warm weather brings increased mosquito activity and everyone should take precautions to protect themselves, he said.
"We have found 61 mosquito samples with West Nile virus," Knight said. "Two humans have tested positive this year."
The last death from the virus occurred in 2017, but West Nile is usually characterized by mild symptoms. According to the Kern County Department of Public Health, about 80 percent of those who have it won't even know it.
Knight advises area residents wear long sleeves and pants when outdoors. Of course, he recognizes that's not always possible, or comfortable.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests using mosquito repellents that contain DEET. It also notes that while aedes aegypti mosquitoes most commonly feed at dusk and dawn, indoors, in shady areas, or when the weather is cloudy, "they can bite and spread infection all year long and at any time of day."