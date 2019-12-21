A REVIEW OF OIL BUFFER ZONE STUDIES

Many studies have been done in efforts to determine whether living near oil and gas wells presents health risks and whether increasing the density of such development raises the chances of getting sick.

But only one such study in California since 2015 has been peer-reviewed, leading researchers to look to findings outside the state.

In May, a report commissioned by the city of Los Angeles looked at peer-reviewed literature on the matter. It concluded, among other things, that further study should be done.

But the review by Seth B.C. Shonkoff and Lee Ann L. Hill, both with Oakland-based nonprofit PSE Healthy Energy, also found that the majority of peer-reviewed studies on the matter "have noted increased hazards, risks and health impacts as distance (between petroleum production and sensitive receptors such as homes and schools) decreases and density (of oil development infrastructure) increases."

The report further states that researchers have identified "associations" between health risks and oil and gas development ranging from 500 feet to 1 mile away from sensitive receptors.

Shonkoff and Hill summarized relevant findings from a state-ordered study presented in 2015 by the California Council on Science and Technology. They noted the CCST concluded air pollutants and toxic emissions can be concentrated near production wells and that these concentrations "could present health hazards to nearby communities in California."

The CCST report also noted toxic air contaminants from petroleum production in the L.A. Basin are likely responsible for less than 1 percent of the area's total. But it added that, as of 2014, oil and gas wells accounted for almost 10 percent of the benezene emissions and close to 4 percent of the formaldehyde emissions from the basin's stationary sources.

Also referred to in the CCST report was a peer-reviewed study from Colorado, published in 2014, concluding that people who lived 2,640 feet or closer to active oil and gas wells "were at an increased risk of acute and sub-chronic respiratory, neurological and reproductive health effects."

There was also reference to a 2014 report based on research done in Texas. It found that gas activities in the Barnett Shale did not result in community-wide exposures to concentrations of volatile organic compounds at levels that would pose a health concern.

Another peer-reviewed study the CCST looked at from Colorado determined babies born to mothers in high-density gas developments had twice the odds of being born with neural tube defects than those born to mothers living with no wells within a 52,493-foot radius.

Shonkoff and Hill also noted that most peer-reviewed studies found a positive correlation between proximity to oil and gas production and air pollutant concentrations.

The authors concluded that producing oil and gas near human activity "poses higher risks of exposure to health-damaging air pollutants than the development of oil and gas further away from human populations."

It said the same correlation generally exists for more intensive oil and gas development as compared with less intensive petroleum sites.