Calling himself 'the beast,' gubernatorial candidate John Cox campaigns in Kern County

A self-proclaimed beast made a quick stop in Bakersfield on Thursday, vowing to take on California’s “pretty boy” governor and drive corruption from Sacramento.
That “beast,” Republican candidate John Cox, aims to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom in office during the upcoming recall election. Previously, Cox lost to Newsom in 2018 by the biggest margin in any California gubernatorial race since Earl Warren’s reelection in 1950.
But Cox has rebranded, calling his campaign “beauty versus the beast,” and he hopes to draw from increased name recognition in a potential rematch. A large roaring bear plasters the side of his campaign bus. To drive home the message, Cox even deployed a 1,000 pound Kodiak bear during the first stop of a three-day press tour that concluded in Kern County on Thursday.
“What has happened to this golden state?” he asked a group of reporters gathered across the street from a Flying J gas station in Shafter. “Politics. We chose beauty over brains. We chose connected over accomplished. And then our beautiful, pretty boy, governor decides to break his own rules and go to the French Laundry to have a dinner with his real bosses, the lobbyists.”
In mentioning the French Laundry, Cox was referencing a well-reported dinner party attended by Newsom that occurred in November. Despite taking place during the beginning of the coronavirus winter surge, attendees did not appear to be following COVID-19 protocols. The incident sparked a political backlash for Newsom, who has since apologized.
Cox’s own approach to the coronavirus pandemic would have been starkly different to the governor’s. When asked how he would have handled COVID-19, Cox pointed to states like Florida and Texas, which have not been subject to as stringent lockdown orders as California and have lifted all restrictions in roughly the past month.
“I would not have closed businesses. I would not have kept children out of school for over a year,” Cox said. “This is child abuse. It truly is.”
Although Cox claims to have surprised the political establishment by beating out other Democrats in 2018’s primary election, he will have to pick up even more voters this time around if he hopes to win.
On Thursday, a few curious onlookers briefly spoke to Cox before he boarded his campaign bus, some of them intrigued by the candidate’s message.
“He seems sincere,” said Red Jones, a former oil industry worker who spoke with Cox while stopped at the Flying J. “He seems like he could be trustworthy.”
Showing work-hardened hands, Jones says he prefers candidates who can demonstrate they’ve been a hard worker rather than those who sit in an office all day, presumably taking it easy.
“I’m a working stiff,” he said. “That’s how I judge people.”
Another man, Darren Graham, voiced his support for Cox, saying he did so out of a love for California. Some people may be leaving the state, but Graham hopes to stay and see things improve.
Before Cox takes on Newsom, he will need to face off against other hopefuls. Olympian and transgender activist Caitlyn Jenner has announced her intention to run for governor as has former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
While at least 1.6 million residents have signed a petition forcing the recall election, the ultimate frontrunner to challenge Newsom remains very much up in the air.
Cox, a lawyer and businessman who describes himself as a political outsider, hopes to be the voters' choice.
“We’ve got to start running this state with integrity,” he said. “Gavin Newsom is the ultimate insider. He’s not going to fix the state. We need a business guy.”