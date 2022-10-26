 Skip to main content
California's infrastructure czar learns of Kern's challenges in roundtable

Portions of the $100 billion budget controlled by California infrastructure czar Antonio Villaraigosa include securing funding for the high-speed rail project and clean transportation, he said Wednesday in an interview ahead of a roundtable discussion with local leaders.

Villaraigosa, the former mayor of the city of Los Angeles, said 80 percent of the state’s infrastructure funds will go to transportation, while the rest will be reserved for energy, water and broadband access. Bakersfield was the 22nd city Villaraigosa visited to cull regional concerns about infrastructure and transportation and understand how to allocate the money.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

