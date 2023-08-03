WASCO — City officials and leadership with the California High-Speed Rail Authority pulled out the red ribbon and oversized scissors Thursday to celebrate the opening of Poso Drive underpass.
Completion of the underpass marks another milestone for the rail system’s 171 miles of construction between Bakersfield and Merced that includes tunnels, viaducts and other structures.
“This is an accomplishment that is years in the making and everyone should be proud,” Wasco Mayor Vincent Martinez said.
Poso Avenue will be a primary connection between Wasco’s industrial zone to the east and Highway 43, which runs through the city as its main strip. Secondary access will also be available to Highway 46, by way of J Street.
Officials present for the ceremony said even this underpass, along with the viaducts just to the south, are the result of years of planning, parcel negotiations and construction. The project, which began in 2021 and spans 1,084 feet long and 67 feet wide, went through several designs, officials said, at a cost upward of $7 million.
“We had a lot of technical, political and legal hurdles to get over,” said Scott Hurlbert, the Wasco city manager. “But we made it happen and I think we’re all proud of what’s been done ... a project of this magnitude is well beyond what our staff is used to in a town this size.”
According to Hurlbert, the bridges will support high-speed rail lines, as well as a line for the BNSF freight line and a lane for vehicles. Residents along the adjacent 13th Street were compensated, representatives from CHSRA confirmed Thursday.
“For folks here, their front yards became their backyards,” said Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia, adding that at least one resident considered selling their property. “I know a couple of them were like, ‘what can you do, you can’t really go anywhere else.’”
The underpass, and the three bridges that will go overthe top of it, is the sixth project completed in the Central Valley this year; similar projects have been completed in Fresno and Kings, as well as smaller ones like intrusion barriers or quad gates.
They signify a ramping up of construction in the Central Valley, especially in Construction Package 4, which runs from Poplar Avenue north to the one mile line north of the Tulare-Kern county line.
The project, since its bond measure was approved in 2008 and construction started in 2013, has been plagued by delays: land negotiations, environmental clearance, winter storms and political forces that have bogged the ambitions of a clean, electric rail system.
Projections obtained by the New York Times last year indicated the rail system is costing about $1.8 million a day. The contracted work for the 22 miles in CP4, Kelly estimates, is between $700 and $800 million.
“However, we’re coming to the end of that and now when we look forward to the work we have next — extension to Bakersfield, extension to Merced," said Brian Kelly, CEO of California High Speed Rail Authority. "We won’t run into those problems later because we’re going to chronologically do the work in order — get the design done, get the right-of-ways, move the utilities, then we’ll get into construction. I think we won’t see the kind of delay and cost we saw earlier.”
But construction along the initial 119 miles, which runs from Madera to northwest Kern, is nearly finished, Kelly said. After construction is completed, crews hope to extend north into Merced and south into Bakersfield, which will make for a combined 171-mile “Starter” line and five stations where officials hope to start laying track by 2024 and begin testing in 2028.
“We have 11 structures in CP4 and all of them are virtually done now and what we’re doing now is just filling gaps,” Kelly said, adding that the authority hopes to soon have community forums in Bakersfield to go over designs.
Environmental clearance has been approved for 422 miles between the Bay Area and the Los Angeles Basin, according to a brochure provided by CHSRA officials. And the project has created 11,000 jobs, including 2,116 for Kern residents, Kelly said, adding that “it’s only going to grow.”
“I think people don’t get too bogged down with what the challenges of the day are; they focus on, ‘what are you giving us in the end?’” Kelly said. “I think the majority of people still want this.”